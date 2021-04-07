Layers of Fear is coming to PlayStation VR this month

Bloober Team has announced that its 2016 psychological horror game Layers of Fear is coming to PlayStation VR on April 29.

Layers of Fear VR is currently available for Oculus headsets and HTC Vive, but the PSVR port is yet another way to test your nerves of steel. In the press release, Bloober Team says the port is "a continuation of the company's strategy to bring its quality horror games to popular Virtual Reality platforms," suggesting we could see more of its games come to VR. Blair Witch launched on Oculus Quest last October, and it sounds like a good possibility we'll see a PSVR version of that game as well, and maybe even The Medium VR further down the road.

It's a well-known fact that games are ten times scarier in VR, so I can only imagine Layers of Fear, a game our review called "a psychological horror experience that messes with your head in a far more disturbing way than any monster jumping out from behind a curtain," would be utterly traumatic. But that's half the fun, right? Scaring yourself witless and not worrying about the consequences until therapy.

Anyway, Bloober Team is also working up something entirely new after last year's The Medium. We don't know much about the studio's next project, but it's apparently coming from a "very famous" publisher. We also know from recent job listings that it'll feature a greater focus on combat than the studio's recent games while still staying rooted in horror.

