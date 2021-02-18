Bloober Team is working with a "very famous" publisher for its next horror game

Fans think Bloober Team is working on a new Silent Hill game

Bloober Team is teasing a new horror game from a "very famous gaming publisher," and fans are speculating that it could be a new Silent Hill project.

In a new interview with GIBiz, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno confirmed that the studio has been working on an existing horror IP from a well-known publisher for over a year, adding that he thinks fans will be pretty happy when they find out what it is.

"In fact, we've been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we're doing this with a very famous gaming publisher. I can't tell you who. I can't tell you what the project is, but I'm pretty sure when people realize we're working on it, they will be very excited," Babieno said.

Thursday afternoon, Industry figure Nibel shared an excerpt from the Babieno interview to Twitter, and the comment section is currently rife with the suggestion that Bloober Team is working with Konami on a new Silent Hill game. It's a tempting prospect, to be sure, but that's a lot of extrapolating from Babieno's brief and vague words. VGC reports that Konami is working with a "prominent" Japanese studio on a new Silent Hill game (Bloober Team is a Polish studio), but it's possible the series is making a return with two new entries from two different studios.

We know from recent job listings that Bloober Team is working on a "big new project," and that it likely has a larger focus on combat than the studio's more recent efforts. That technically checks out with a new Silent Hill game, but it also describes about a million other franchises, so we'll just need to wait and see what Bloober Team's up to.

