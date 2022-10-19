Laurence Fishburne shares his thoughts on Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne has finally shared his thoughts on The Matrix Resurrections and well, it's safe to say, the actor wasn't too keen on the sequel. While Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returned as Neo and Trinity in the long-awaited follow-up, Fishburne chose not to reprise his role as Morpheus – and he doesn't regret the decision.

While attending the Netflix premiere of Paul Feig's The School for Good and Evil recently, Variety (opens in new tab) quizzed him on what he made of the film, to which he candidly replied: "It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn't as good as I hoped it would be. But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing. Yeah, that's what I thought."

Then, when journalist Marc Malkin asked whether he felt like he had missed out on being a part of the iconic sci-fi franchise's revival, Fishburne admitted: "No, not really."

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections reunites us with Neo/Thomas Anderson, as he tries to live a normal life as a video game developer, despite having trouble distinguishing fantasy from reality. When a group of rebels, aided by a programmed version of Morpheus (played by Candyman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), frees Neo from a new version of the Matrix, though, he soon finds himself hunting down a new enemy in an attempt to save Trinity.

The film received mostly mixed reviews, and wound up earning itself a 63% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff round out the supporting cast.

