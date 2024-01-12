Latest The Sims 4 roadmap promises two "highly anticipated" kits, a new pack, and more all before April 2024

The developer of The Sims 4 has shared a roadmap spanning the next few months, and in it promises two "highly anticipated" kits, a new pack, and more exciting new content.

On January 11, EA and Maxis shared news of the life sim's upcoming Sensationally You season, as well as a short trailer teasing all of the content we've got to look forward to.

In the video, the developer teases two "highly anticipated" kits, one "beautiful" Sims Delivery Express (SDX) drop, one Sparkling Stuff pack, one celebratory build kit, and one co-created style kit - all of which are set to release between January - April 2024.

We don't have any other details about all this upcoming content just yet, but we probably won't have to wait too long to find out more since the season officially starts this month.

We do, however, have an idea of what one of those highly anticipated kits might be. Earlier this week, the Castle Estate kit leaked, and if accurate, will let players build the castle of their dreams using new building items such as stained glass windows, grand staircases, and even a gargoyle.

Although EA and Maxis are yet to reveal the kit officially, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if this leak was accurate. Last year, The Sims community voted for what themes they'd like to see in future updates, and the Castle Estate and Goth Fashion kit came out on top.

As well as this, I also noticed a small castle icon featured in the kit section of the trailer, which is probably more than just a coincidence.