The latest Sims 4 kit leak has Simmers building their own castles

In what feels like a tradition now, the next Sims 4 kit has seemingly leaked - and it looks like it'll let us build our very own castles.

As reported by SimsCommunity , it seems like EA is getting ready to unveil a new kit. Twitter user @ rechiputa spotted what looks like the rumored kit's store page on the EA App, despite neither the game's publisher nor its developer, Maxis, making an official announcement just yet. Several other Twitter users claim to have found the same thing, which makes it seem pretty real.

According to the post above, the EA App listing reveals the kit is called 'The Sims 4 Castle Estate kit' and features two screenshots as well as a brief description. According to the tweet, the expansion's summary reads: "Capture the classic grandeur of a castle with The Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit. This community-voted collection features stone walls, leaded glass, and everything you need to create the perfect dramatic backdrop for your next story."

🚨The @EA App has leaked screenshots and the description of the upcoming @TheSims 4 Castle Estate Kit!🚨 pic.twitter.com/O0HBIoceR7January 9, 2024

The kit will apparently let players "build something grand" with gothic arches, stackable ornate windows, grand staircases, gorgeous stonework, and a large gate. The kit will also include other details such as stained glass, arrow slits, and even a gargoyle to perch on top of your castles. As with all leaks though, it's best to take all of these details with a grain of salt to avoid potential disappointment.

We don't have a release date for Castle Estate yet and the one listed on the EA App appears to be a placeholder - otherwise, we'll be waiting 75 years for it. We also don't know when we'll be getting an official announcement for this one, but if the last few leaked kits are anything to go by, we probably won't have to wait too long to find out more.