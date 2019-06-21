Latest Stranger Things 3 trailer promises more gore, more monsters, more feelings

It's no good closing the stable door once the horse has bolted, or, as the Stranger Things 3 trailer seems to suggest, closing the portal once the monster from The Upside Down has gone through. "You let us in. And now, you’re going to have to let us stay," a voiceover intones ominously.

"What if we locked him out here with us?" Will Byers asks Eleven as we see a plague of rats, some familiar dark smoke, and bully stepbrother Billy Hargrove. This is particularly bad news because Hargrove was an arsehole before becoming the host for an interdimensional parasite. He really didn't need supernatural help to take it to the next level.

“They shut the door on this thing but it’s still out there and it wasn’t aware of Eleven and now it very much is,” co-creator Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly .

The trailer for Stranger Things season 3 definitely suggests that things are going to get even more apocalyptic for everyone in Hawkins, Indiana. The monster is well and truly out of the lab, and everyone - not just our crew of misfit best friends - is at risk. If Steve Harrington doesn't survive, I will be writing a strongly worded email to Netflix.

"It’s definitely gorier, which is pretty cool," Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, added in another Entertainment Weekly interview. "If you don’t like gorier stuff, I mean watch it anyway…It’s not for the faint of heart."

Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4 on Netflix, but if you need a recap, the cast has put together their own recap.