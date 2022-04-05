Latest Nintendo Switch update adds notifications for unclaimed Platinum Points

The latest Nintendo Switch update is now live.

Nintendo has just rolled out system update version 14.1.0 for Switch. While many minor firmware updates focus on improving stability, this update adds a handy new feature. You can now receive notifications of any Platinum Points that you have earned by completing missions but haven't yet claimed.

If you don't want to be notified of your outstanding Platinum Points, this feature can be switched off at any time. To turn it off, simply navigate to the "Platinum Point Notification Settings" located in the notifications section of the console's system settings.

A full description of the update and how to install it can be found on the support page of Nintendo's website.

"Nintendo constantly aims to improve the functionality of its systems and services in order to provide the easiest, most user-friendly experience possible," the company says.

If you're not sure what to do with all those shiny Platinum Points, you could use them to collect custom icons from Nintendo favourite titles Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2. Announced on its Twitter page, Nintendo is offering these adorable icons until May 1 2022.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons and #Splatoon 2, available until 5/1 at 6PM PT.Icon elements will be refreshed each week. Learn more: https://t.co/y9KqdboddC pic.twitter.com/IWAeuXYYSIApril 5, 2022 See more

The 14.1.0 update for Nintendo Switch comes mere weeks after the launch of 14.0.0, which added a feature long requested by fans, the ability to neatly group all of your games into custom folders.

A recent update to the Nintendo Switch Online app added a host of new social features, including the ability to see which friends are online.

If you can't get enough Nintendo action, check out these upcoming Switch games for 2022 (and beyond).