Last of Us Part 1 launch trailer goes heavy on late-game spoilers

Consider this your decade-late Last of Us spoiler warning

The Last of Us Part 1
The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 has arrived, and if you're conscious of spoilers for this nearly decade-old story, you might want to steer clear, as it shows off some late-game story events in pretty explicit detail.

So with that spoiler warning out of the way… The new launch trailer opens in the winter chapter, just after Joel has awoken from his illness and is looking for Ellie. We see the scene where Joel tortures one of David's men for information about Ellie's location. Then we cut to some of the scenes in that chapter from Ellie's perspective, including some of the scenes where she's playable.

The remainder of the trailer is made up of much quicker cuts without much context, though there are some notable bits like Ellie's fight against David and the ambush in the pickup truck. The visuals remain very impressive throughout, capturing at a minimum what the original game looks like in our rose-tinted memories.

Of course, if you want more spoilers, there have been plenty of extensive looks at the new remake leaking out through unofficial sources. Full cutscenes have begun to appear online, building on weeks of leaked footage spreading across the internet.

If you're waiting to play The Last of Us Part 1 for yourself, it's due out on September 2 for PS5. A PC version is set to follow some time later. The Last of Us TV show is starting to ramp up its marketing efforts, too, with the first teaser footage debuting just this week.

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.