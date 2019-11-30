Last minute Black Friday game deals under $50

As the Black Friday offers fade, the Cyber Monday game deals beckon. While that means a whole slate of entirely new offers are bound to emerge over the next 24 to 48 hours, a number of current Black Friday savings will also slowly evaporate from the internet forever. That means you only have a small window of opportunity left to make good on these last minute Black Friday deals, all of which sit below the $50 mark, which will come as good news to those who've already spent a hefty amount this season.
Most of these deals will either end once stock runs out (which is almost a given, considering how attractive they are), or once each retailer decides to close the books for Black Friday. Below, you'll find a number of still ongoing offers that are no less tempting than some of the best Black Friday deals we've found so far. Just be warned; time is running out before they go forever, so best to make good on them while you still have a chance...
Amazon Echo Dot | $22 at Amazon, was $50
The updated version of the best version of Amazon's Echo smart speaker is a steal at $22, less than half of the usual price. Control your lighting setup by voice command and Google useless information from afar.View Deal
Days Gone (PS4): $20 at Walmart (save $40)
The Sony exclusive would normally set you back nearer to $60, so a $40 saving is a pretty good price for Black Friday.View Deal
Gears 5 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One | $49.99 at Walmart (save $30)
Get the digital version of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition (which includes the game, a character pack, 30 days of Boost, and more) for over 35% off the original price.View Deal
DualShock 4 Controller + Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle|$39.99 at Amazon US : Includes 500 V-Bucks, an outfit and back bling for Fortnite Battle RoyaleView Deal
3-month Ultimate Xbox Game Pass membership | $26.99 at Walmart (save $20)
Xbox Game Pass has only become a stronger proposition as time's gone by with over 100 games to play, including Gears 5, The Outer Worlds, Rage 2, and more. Get three months for cheap here.View Deal
Hulu monthly subscription now only $1.99
(was $5.99)It's not quite free… but for the price of a takeaway coffee (or 1/3 of a coffee in New York), you can watch some of the greatest TV of all time whenever you want, and bundle up your Disney Plus and ESPN+ subscriptions.View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 | $39 at Best Buy (save $20)
Usually you have to wait a while for prices to come down on hot PS4 games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but not if you snatch this deal up while it lasts.
UK Deal: £38.99 at Very (save £10)View Deal
Lego Minecraft The Blaze Bridge | $23.99 at Walmart (was $29.99)
It's only a few bucks off this Minecraft set, but Lego deals are rare, especially one for such a great game.View Deal
Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)
Alternatively, check out our full list of US retailers currently cutting costs across a wide range of products, from gaming laptops to 4K TVs:
- Amazon.com - New Black Friday deals every day
- Walmart.com - PS4 Pro $299 (was $399), Sega Genesis Mini $45 (was $79.99)
- Bestbuy.com - Doorbuster deals updated daily
- Newegg.com - Save up to 50% on a Samsung QLED 4K TV
- Dell.com - Save up to 35% on Alienware (12 months finance over $699)
- Jet.com - Cheap PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo game deals
- B&H Photo - Big laptop and hard drive deals