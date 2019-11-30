Last minute Black Friday game deals under $50

As the Black Friday offers fade, the Cyber Monday game deals beckon. While that means a whole slate of entirely new offers are bound to emerge over the next 24 to 48 hours, a number of current Black Friday savings will also slowly evaporate from the internet forever. That means you only have a small window of opportunity left to make good on these last minute Black Friday deals, all of which sit below the $50 mark, which will come as good news to those who've already spent a hefty amount this season.

Most of these deals will either end once stock runs out (which is almost a given, considering how attractive they are), or once each retailer decides to close the books for Black Friday. Below, you'll find a number of still ongoing offers that are no less tempting than some of the best Black Friday deals we've found so far. Just be warned; time is running out before they go forever, so best to make good on them while you still have a chance...

Amazon Echo Dot | $22 at Amazon, was $50

The updated version of the best version of Amazon's Echo smart speaker is a steal at $22, less than half of the usual price. Control your lighting setup by voice command and Google useless information from afar.View Deal

Hulu monthly subscription now only $1.99 (was $5.99)

It's not quite free… but for the price of a takeaway coffee (or 1/3 of a coffee in New York), you can watch some of the greatest TV of all time whenever you want, and bundle up your Disney Plus and ESPN+ subscriptions.View Deal

