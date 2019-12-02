Last chance! These are the best Cyber Monday game deals for under $50

Cyber Monday is coming to a close, but there's still time to capitalize on the many gaming deals we've seen this year. Even if you aren't looking for a big console bundle, you're sure to find something among the selection of game and accessory discounts below the $50 line. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday game deals you can get for under $50. Some of these are discounts on games so new that just seeing them reach $50 is a miracle, while others are surprise deep cuts which are well below that line.
DualShock 4 PS4 Controllers | $39.99 at Walmart (was $59.99)
Pick up a second controller or upgrade to any color for under $40 with this Walmart deal. Look for a small lightbar at the top of the touchpad to make sure you get a second-gen controller! View Deal
Xbox One wireless controllers | $39 at Walmart (was $60)
Walmart has a comparable deal going for a suite of Xbox One controllers, from the classic black and white to color and camo variants. View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 | $44.99 at Walmart (was $59.99)
This year's Modern Warfare reboot delivered one of the best campaigns and multiplayer experiences in recent Call of Duty history, and it's just $45 at Walmart. View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox One | $49.94 at Walmart (was $59.99)
Get the same great game for Xbox One - and yes, you'll get the three hours of bonus multiplayer experience regardless of what platform you choose. View Deal
Control PS4 | $29.99 at Best Buy (was $59.99)
Control is one of the weirdest and best games of 2019, and especially at half price, it's absolutely unmissable. View Deal
Control Xbox One | $29.99 at Best Buy (was $59.99)
Thankfully, the Xbox One version of Control has been patched since release, so it no longer suffers from performance issues. View Deal
Borderlands 3 PS4 | $30 at Amazon (was $60)
Borderlands 3 is the best that Borderlands has ever been. Get hours of vault hunting co-op fun for just $30 with this incredible Amazon deal. View Deal
Borderlands 3 Xbox One | $30 at Amazon (was $60)
If your fellow Vault Hunters play on Xbox One, you'll be happy to hear that you can get the same deal at Amazon. View Deal
The Outer Worlds PS4 | $34.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
The Outer Worlds is one of the smartest and funniest RPGs in years, and it only came out in October, so this $25 discount is a total steal. View Deal
The Outer Worlds Xbox One | $34.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
Start your journey through Obsidian's capitalist wasteland at nearly half price, just six weeks after its release. View Deal
Gears 5 | $30 at Walmart (was $59.99)
Speaking of half-off must-plays: the surprisingly somber and unsurprisingly brilliant Gears 5 is just $30 thanks to this killer Walmart deal. View Deal
Luigi's Mansion 3 | $48.99 at Ebay (was $59.99)
Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of the best Switch games of the year, and probably ever, and this reputable Ebay seller has it for a healthy 20% off. View Deal
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $14.99 at Best Buy (was $59.99)
This is one of the biggest Switch discounts we've seen this year, and it just so happens to be for one of the system's wildest and most inventive Mario games. View Deal
Yoshi's Crafted World (digital) | $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
Experience Yoshi's adorable papercraft adventure for 33% off with this Amazon deal. If you liked Yoshi's Island or Kirby's Woolly World, this is a shoo-win. View Deal
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (digital) | $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
Get a cheap digital copy of Breath of the Wild, one of the best open-world games ever made, not to mention the arguable pinnacle of the illustrious Zelda franchise. View Deal
Mario Tennis Aces (digital) | $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
Grab a digital copy of Mario Tennis Aces for 33% off and get ready for some intense back-and-forth on the court. View Deal
Super Mario Party (digital) | $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
Amazon also has a great deal on digital copies of Super Mario Party, beating the Nintendo eShop by a few precious dollars. View Deal
