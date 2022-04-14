Kristen Stewart to star in new romantic thriller for A24 from Saint Maud director

Kristen Stewart is set to star in Love Lies Bleeding, a new romantic thriller from A24, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Stewart is set to play one of the leads in the movie, the protective lover of a female bodybuilder. The story is being described as "a romance fueled by ego, desire, and the American dream" while centering on "the extreme qualities it takes to succeed in the competitive world of bodybuilding".

Love Lies Bleeding will be the second feature film from director Rose Glass, who made her debut with the 2019 psychological horror movie Saint Maud starring Morfydd Clark as a nun who becomes obsessed with one of her patients.

As for Stewart, she recently received her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín. She's also set to star in David Cronenberg's next movie (the director's first in eight years), Crimes of the Future, alongside Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux.

A24's recent releases include multiversal action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, slasher X, and sci-fi drama After Yang. Love Lies Bleeding joins a slate of future movies including Men, starring Jessie Buckley and directed by Ex Machina helmer Alex Garland, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, a slasher with an ensemble cast including Borat 2's Maria Bakalova and Shiva Baby's Rachel Sennott.