Knockout City patch 4.0.2 is out now and addresses issues "introduced" by 4.0

Knockout City's latest patch, 4.0.2, is now live across all platforms.

Detailing the full patch notes on the official subreddit , the development team also took a moment to address the problems that "were introduced in Patch 4.0".

"We heard a lot of players expressing concerns about these gameplay issues, some of which really messed up your flow after months of developing muscle memory associated with playing," explained a dev note from Velan Studios.

"We wanted to get these fixes out to players as quickly as possible, because we know how frustrating it is to feel that you did something well, and the game performs in a different way than what is expected. Thank you for your patience with us while we worked to fix these.

"As always, if you experience issues in the game, please file a Bug Report . Or, if you’re experiencing connectivity issues, take a moment to fill out a Lag Report . These two reports have helped us get to the bottom of some tricky issues!"

If you missed the Knockout City free 10-day trial the first time around, we have good news – it's back, and this time it's sticking around .

Just a couple of weeks after it was released back in the summer, five million people signed up to play the dodgeball multiplayer, Knockout City, across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S .

"Since launch, we’ve seen 5 million new brawlers join us in matches, there’s been amazing – and unexpected – gameplay, hundreds of thousands of Crews were formed, over half a billion KOs landed, millions of hours of gameplay were watched, and – dare we say it? – thousands of friendships were made along the way," the studio said on the official EA website at the time. "Who knew you could bond over hitting one another in the face with a dodgeball?"

"Velan envisions a game full of rival Crews, each developing their own infamous aesthetics and playstyles, and I'd love to be part of something like that," Connor writes in GamesRadar+'s Knockout City review . "But that will only happen if Knockout City can carve out enough of a niche in a very competitive online space to cultivate its own online community."