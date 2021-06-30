Knives Out 2 set photos suggest Ethan Hawke has joined the cast

Filming on Knives Out 2 is now underway in Greece, and a new cast member has been spotted on set – Ethan Hawke has seemingly joined the upcoming mystery movie.

The rest of the movie's A-list actors received official casting announcements, so it's unusual that Hawke hasn't received the same treatment. It's also a surprise to see him on a movie set when he's currently in the midst of filming the Marvel TV show Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac. However, he can be clearly spotted in the new set photos – dressed in a white suit with his hair tied back, he's aiming a gun at fellow cast member Dave Bautista.

Ethan Hawke pointing a gun at Dave Bautista on the Knives Out 2 set is the vibe for today pic.twitter.com/j2Mds1xK2eJune 29, 2021 See more

The only returning cast member from the first Knives Out movie is Daniel Craig, who's back as Detective Benoit Blanc (whether he'll still have the Southern drawl or will have adopted another, equally outlandish accent remains to be seen, however).

The rest of the ensemble cast is made up of new faces, and it reads a bit like a 'who's who' of contemporary Hollywood – alongside Craig, Hawke, and Bautista the movie also features Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Rian Johnson is on board as director, writer, and co-producer.

Other than the cast and the fact that we have another whodunnit case on our hands, we don't know anything else about Knives Out 2. With filming taking place on the idyllic Greek coast, we can hazard a guess that this story might involve a group of people on vacation – potentially another wealthy family, if it stays similar to the first movie.

The movie will be going straight to Netflix whenever it's released – back in March, the streamer paid more than $400 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, so Knives Out 3 is definitely on the horizon, too.

The original movie followed Benoit Blanc as he investigated the death of the patriarch of a wealthy and dysfunctional family. It boasted a cast no less impressive than its sequel, including the late Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, and Ana de Armas.