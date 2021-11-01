Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning backpack vendors guide

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning backpack vendors are essential contacts to make, if you want to avoid the frustration of having to spend time rearranging your inventory mid-dungeon and destroying any momentum you may have built up. Handily there are a number of sellers around the Faelands that you can purchase additional backpacks from, to increase your carrying capacity and allow you to avoid addressing those hoarding issues for a while longer.

If you don’t have any points invested in the mercantile skill, your first backpack will cost 7,500 gold, and each successive one will cost slightly more than the last. Each backpack increases your maximum inventory size by 10, so if you're ready to stack up that extra space then here's where to find all of the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning backpack vendors.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Backpack #1

You can find this bag in Gohart, the game’s first town. Enter The Corner Shop and speak to Rikka Egest behind the counter.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Backpack #2

Ysa isn’t immediately accessible, as you can enter only after accepting the “Old Friends New Foes” main quest. Thankfully, that quest occurs fairly early on in the game. Once inside Ysa, go to Askers Alley and speak to Riona Helt, who stands in the center of the room.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Backpack #3

Adessa is at the southernmost point of Detyre, in Apotyre. Find Domus Politica on the west side of the city’s first plaza, and find Senecer Macit inside. If he’s not wandering the main area of Domus Politica, he’ll be sleeping in his bed upstairs. Just look for the shop symbol on your map.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Backpack #4

Rathir is the massive city in the northeastern part of the Plains of Erathell, so enter it and head for the Upper City. Once there, find Scholia Arcana and enter its Main Hall. Wil Donall can be found there, and he’s selling a backpack.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Backpack #5

Mel Senshir is the first city you’ll come across in Klurikon – however, you can’t actually cross the water to reach it until you progress far enough in the main questline. Once there, look for Illyn Doldran. He’s near the center of the area, and it’s hard to miss him.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Backpack #6 (Teeth of Naros DLC)

The Teeth of Naros DLC features an additional backpack for purchase. Once you have access to the city of Idylla, go to the Idylla market and speak to Ampelio. She sells a backpack for between 5,000 and 6,000 gold.