Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes producers compare it to Avatar and Dune: "It’s a beautiful film, anchored in beautiful characters that you really care about"

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes may be the fourth instalment in the reboot series, but that hasn't stopped the producers from wanting to tread new ground.

On what makes the latest Planet of the Apes instalment stand out, producers and writers of the first three Planet of the Apes reboots, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, are teasing Earth's brave new world, set centuries after War for the Planet of the Apes.

"Well, the world has changed," Jaffa tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who on the cover." On a thematic level it’s asking different questions, and the characters are different. I’d also say the same thing that you could say for Avatar or Dune: it’s visually stunning. There’s nothing like it, really. That experience, in the theatre, of a whole new world. Yes, it’s our world, but our world looks different."

"It’s a beautiful film, anchored in beautiful characters that you really care about,” says Silver, taking the baton for the pitch. "Yes, you’ve got this epic landscape, but none of it works unless it’s anchored by great characters and a compelling story. This next adventure offers things that are brand new, fresh surprises, while being familiar and while honoring the past."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes releases in cinemas on May 10.

