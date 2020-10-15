King in Black targeted by Black Cat for her biggest heist yet in January 2021

Felicia Hardy is no stranger to heists, but with January 2021's Black Cat #2 she'll have her biggest one yet: stealing from the god of symbiotes, Knull.

As a tie-in to the 'King of Black' event, Black Cat #2 by writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa is, as Marvel puts it, "a classic game of cat and… symbiote?"

(Image credit: Pepe Larraz (Marvel Comics))

"Black Cat has to steal from Knull himself!," reads Marvel's solicitation. "If you know Felicia Hardy, she never shows up inappropriately dressed - this issue, Felicia gets her own anti-Venom costume!"

Big picture, King in Black is the culmination of a long-running story in the pages of Donny Cates' Venom run (and the previous Absolute Carnage event), where Knull is revealed to be the god of the symbiote race which Venom is a part of. In King in Black, the cosmic space god is coming to Earth with plans of world domination, leading Venom and a host of heroes to rise up against him.

'King in Black' has served as a resurrection for the Black Cat title, which had gone on hiatus and then cancellation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series (and the original creators MacKay and Villa) are returning for a relaunch that will begin in December.

Expect some guest stars, as Marvel has already confirmed appearances by the X-Men, Captain America, and Doctor Strange in this Black Cat story-arc.

