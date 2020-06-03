Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker second unit director Victoria Mahoney in talks to direct Kill Them All adaptation

Victoria Mahoney, who recently made history as the first woman and first person of colour to act as a director on a Star Wars movie, has begun negotiating her big-studio directorial debut. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mahoney has been entered discussions to adapt the graphic novel Kill The All with Paramount.

Written by Kyle Starks, Kill Them All concerns a betrayed murderess who want revenge and a hard-drinking cop trying to get his job back. The two team-up to take down a crime lord – but to get to their nemesis, they have to fight through 15 flights of a Miami high-rise, going floor after floor through gang bosses, drug barons, murderers, murderers, and even accountants. Expect the adaptation to be an action movie like The Raid.

As well as being the second unit director on last year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mahoney's credits include the Zoe Kravitz and Jason Clarke-starring Yelling at the Sky, several episodes of Power and American Crime, plus upcoming work on Ava DuVernay's adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dawn. She has also helmed a few episodes of JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele's new HBO series Lovecraft Country.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles producers Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec will act as executives on Kill Them All, which currently does not have a release date. In the meantime, you can check out all the new superhero movies coming to cinemas in the (distant) future, plus all the best sci-fi movies you can watch right now.