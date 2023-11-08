Kevin Feige confirms his Star Wars movie isn’t happening

After much speculation, Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie isn't happening after all.

When Entertainment Weekly asked whether the film was still happening, the Marvel boss simply replied, "No."

The news first broke in 2019, with a report stating that Disney and Lucasfilm were in the process of heralding a "new era" of Star Wars. In 2021, it was announced that Loki head writer Michael Waldron was hired to write the script. Waldron later confirmed he was working on the film in an interview with GQ, adding that he couldn't say much else. The Russo brothers also reportedly met with Feige, having had "early conversations" about directing the film.

Shortly before Star Wars Celebration, however, a Variety report claimed that Feige's movie was no longer in active development. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy would go on to confirm this, telling reporters that Feige's Star Wars project was "something announced in the press" and that "nothing ever got developed."

"We never discussed an idea," Kennedy told IGN at Star Wars Celebration. "As everybody knows, Kevin's a huge Star Wars fan, and if he did come up with something, I would be all ears, but that's never really happened. So it's not an abandoned project, it just didn't happen."

Feige has a lot on his plate anyway what with the release of The Marvels, the Loki season 2 finale, the upcoming TV-MA series Echo, the new Marvel spotlight banner, and having to switch around release dates due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

