Kevin Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker to reunite one last time in new DC movie

After recent speculation surrounding Kevin Conroy’s final Batman role , it’s now been reported the late actor will appear for one final time alongside Mark Hamill’s iconic Joker in DC’s Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3.

IGN confirms that the pair will appear together in the finale of DC’s three-part animated extravaganza, set to release some time after Part 2’s release in April 2024.

Both Conroy, who died in 2022, and Hamill are synonymous with their takes on Batman and Joker respectively. Their working relationship as the characters began from 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series and crossed through various pieces of media, including Rocksteady’s Arkham games.

After Conroy’s passing, Hamill said during an appearance at Fan EXPO San Francisco that he would no longer voice the Crown Prince of Crime unless it was alongside Kevin Conroy.

"Without Batman, crime has no punchline," Hamill said, referencing a line from Batman: The Animated episode ‘The Man Who Killed Batman.’

Alongside Hamill’s return, that also confirms that Conroy’s final time in the booth as Batman won’t be voicing the Caped Crusader in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – a depiction that courted controversy in some circles for how it handled the character.

Where one long chapter ends, another one begins anew. James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU will kick off later this year with the animated Creature Commandos, before soaring into live-action with Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025.

Filming is set to take place shortly, with Gunn – who is on directing and writing duties – recently sharing the photo of the cast together.

