Kevin Conroy's final Batman performance isn't in video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Kevin Conroy’s final Batman role won’t be in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which might dampen some of the controversy surrounding how the character is treated in Rocksteady’s new video game.

According to IGN, Conroy – who passed away in 2022 – will be voicing the Batman: The Animated Series iteration of the DC hero in the third part of upcoming animated movie Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths later in 2024.

Conroy, synonymous with Batman/Bruce Wayne, having voiced him for three decades across multiple movies, series, and video games, also has a speaking role in upcoming Amazon animated series Caped Crusader. It’s not clear whether that will see a reprisal of his role of Batman or in another speaking part.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths is an adaptation of the 1985 comic event Crisis on Infinite Earths, while Caped Crusader is an animated series first announced in 2021.

Originally set for what was then known as HBO Max, it was picked up for a two-season order on Prime Video and will be produced by Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and The Batman director Matt Reeves.

While we won’t get into spoiler territory here – even if Kill the Justice League early access users encountered a bug that completed the game upon logging in – there had been plenty of vocal discourse surrounding how Conroy’s Arkhamverse Batman was treated in the open-world title. Whether that will quieten down remains to be seen, but it's heartening to know we can hear Conroy behind the cape and cowl one more time later this year.

