Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets three new Rot hats in small Halloween update

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has rolled out a Halloween update that contains small bug fixes, and more importantly, three new spooky hats for the Rot.

Available until November 1, 2021, players can now find three Halloween-themed hats for the Rot. According to the patch notes for the update, Ember Lab has hidden the three new hat designs throughout the game which are available to find from now until the end of Halloween on October 31.

Thanks to YouTuber Unbroken Odds , we can actually find out what the three new Rot accessories look like and where exactly to find them. We won’t spoil where they’re hiding but we will say that players can look forward to dressing their Rots up as a witch, a bat, and a jack-o-lantern this Halloween.

The rest of the patch notes contain a number of small bug fixes such as added support for more auto-save slots, improved image quality of shots taken in photo mode, crash fixes, and more. You can find out the rest of the fixes below or on the Ember Lab website .

Kena: Bridge of Spirits 1.11 patch notes

Added support for more auto-save slots (5)

Added location thumbnails to save files

Improved quality and increased resolution of images captured with photo mode

Added roll functionality to photo mode

Photo mode now crops images to match the selected format

Added ability to display collected items on the world map

Added medication Spot tracking per region on the world map

Improved ultrawide support on PC

Fixed bugs related to save game state

Fixed small Rot animation related bugs

Animation, audio mixing and music bug fixes

Fixed bugs relating to missing collectables and lost owl statues

Reduced tracking on certain enemy and boss attacks

Crash fixes

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally released in September 2021, after it was slightly delayed from its August release date . The game has received a number of small updates and fixes since then including the addition of one highly requested feature which allows Kena to interact with the Rot whilst in photo mode , something that she couldn’t previously do.