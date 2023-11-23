Kelsey Grammer is confident that we'll see Beast in the MCU again

After his cameo in The Marvels post-credits scene, Beast actor Kelsey Grammer seems confident that we haven't seen the last of Dr. Hank McCoy in the MCU.

"It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to," Grammer told TheWrap .

"I’ve always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture," the actor added. "I’m delighted Beast is back and hope he’s back in a real way."

Grammer first took on the role of the blue mutant doctor in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Introduced as a former student of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart)'s, he also appeared in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, along with a younger version of the character played by Nicholas Hoult.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) encountering Beast in a parallel universe in The Marvels post-credits scene opens up a whole world of possibility for the X-Men in the MCU, and Grammer's comments only solidify this. It may be a while until we get to see more of Professor X's mutants, though – Deadpool 3, which releases next summer, looks to be our best shot, as we already know Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is joining the Merc with the Mouth for his third big-screen outing.

