Ke Huy Quan surprised Harrison Ford at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – and it was absolutely adorable.

In the video, Quan is seen excitedly jumping up and down before walking up to Ford and giving him a big embrace. "You're all grown up!" Ford tells him, before responding to a red carpet question about how proud he is of Quan's accomplishments.

Quan played Indy's young sidekick Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The two reunited for the first time in 38 years at last year's D23 Expo, while Ford was in attendance for Indiana Jones 5 and Quan for Loki season 2. Ford later praised Quan's performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, saying, "He is really terrific in his movie. And I'm so glad to see him… and what he has become."

Quan took home the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Oscars, with Harrison Ford announcing the category for Best Picture – which Everything Everywhere All At Once also took home. The two had another adorable reunion, embracing on stage after the announcement.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks Ford's last outing as Indiana Jones, having first donned the hat and whip in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.

