Ke Huy Quan to star in new action movie directed by John Wick stunt coordinator

Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan is set to star in a new action movie directed by the man behind some of your favorite Hollywood stunts.

As per Deadline, Quan will lead With Love, from the production team behind recent Brad Pitt actioner Bullet Train.

Jonathan Eusebio will be on directing duties. You may not know his name, but you’ll know his work: he’s been stunt coordinator on everything from three John Wick films – we’re still thinking about that book scene that kicks off John Wick 3 – to The Wolverine and Birds of Prey. He’s also got directing experience, too, as second director on the likes of Violent Night and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Quan himself also has stunt chops, with a resurfaced video showcasing his time as stunt choreographer on 2000’s X-Men.

Quan, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor last year for his turn in Everywhere Everywhere All at Once, also proved to be one of the shining lights of Loki season 2, as TVA technical whizz O.B.

The actor’s dance card, then, is looking pretty full – but he’s also looking to join a galaxy far, far away.

"I love the MCU. You know, I was able to connect with my Indiana Jones family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer," Quan recently told Collider. "And she's the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her and I said, 'Kathy, I would love to join the Star Wars family.' That's another wish list of mine. But honestly, I've been very lucky. I've been very lucky."

