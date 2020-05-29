Justice League star Jesse Eisenberg reacts to the Snyder Cut

Wondering what Lex Luthor himself had to say about the Justice League Snyder Cut news? Look no further.

Speaking to Digital Spy , Jesse Eisenberg, who played the famous comic book villain in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice , said that he is “so so happy” for Snyder to finally share his “very, very specific vision.”

"I spoke to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it," the actor said. “I’m so happy for him that he gets to release something he’s proud of.”

News of the notorious Snyder Cut comes after nearly three years of the fans campaigning to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut . The hashtag was used liberally on social media in a bid to get Warner Bros. to release the director’s version of Justice League – the one Snyder had intended for audiences before to see before leaving the project due to family tragedy.

HBO Max is now set to stream Snyder’s original cut next year, which is said to include new footage and visual effects. There are also rumours that the movie could be split into a six part series or run as a singular four hour movie. "It will be an entirely new thing,” Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter , "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did."

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

Whatever the movie turns out to be, it appears Eisenberg is thrilled for his friend. Previously speaking on whether or not he might make an appearance in the Snyder Cut, the actor told the Toronto Sun : "I don't even know if they know what they're doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating. I would love to play that role forever.”