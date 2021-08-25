Jurassic World Evolution 2 release date confirmed for November

The Jurassic World Evolution 2 release date has been confirmed for all platforms.

During GamesCom Opening Night Live, developer Frontier confirmed that the sequel to its dinosaur park management game - inspired by the hit movie franchise - will be heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on November 9.

As well as increased customization and expanded construction options, Jurassic World Evolution 2 offers an original campaign and the new 'Chaos Theory' mode, which lets you play out imagined scenarios inspired by all five entries in the movie series, from building a working version of the original Jurassic Park to running Jurassic World with the help of characters you'll recognize from the film.

Frontier also unveiled the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition. The digital-only version includes everything in the base game, but also offers three exclusive vehicle skins inspired by the Dinosaur Protection Group from The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the second film in the original series, released in 1997. On top of that, there's extra cosmetics, and more species available to add to Challenge and Sandbox mode parks.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 might not be set to release until November, but you can pre-order the game right now across all platforms, as well as the game's official website . Doing so will grant access to three more in-game rewards that'll be available once the game releases, which will also pay homage to the 1997 sequel.

