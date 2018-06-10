Jump Force finally lets us find out who would win between Goku and Death Note’s Ryuk

Ever wondered who would win in a fight between Goku and Ryuk? Well, now you can find out in Jump Force, the latest game from Bandai Namco that lets you pit the heroes of the biggest animes around against each other, brawler-style. From the trailer alone we glimpsed Goku in super Saiyan form, Naruto, Luffy, and Frieza. Yeah, that’s a lot of ‘who would win’ questions that we’re going to need answering.

The latest in a long list of the E3 2018 games that are being announced, by the looks of it Jump Force is basically Tekken for the big shots in the wonderfully weird world of anime (Naruto was shown in his Nine Tails mode, for god’s sake). Make those heroes brawl to the death - or, more realistically, until that big KO pops up. As we saw super-powered versions of Goku, Luffy, and Naruto, you might be able to unlock those especially deadly modes by either finding that special combo or landing enough successful hits to unlock their extraordinary - and very, very deadly - alternate form.

At the moment we might only know about those characters, but there’s probably a ton that we haven’t even glimpsed yet. Is it too much to ask for Mikasa Ackerman to make an appearance, slicing enemies in half with those devilishly sharp swords of hers? If there’s a story mode, seeing how all these heroes team up (after fighting each other of course) has already got our neurons firing at top speed. The idea of seeing them all chummy already brings a tear to our eye.