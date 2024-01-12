JRPG throwback Sea of Stars will get "mysterious and wacky" DLC connecting to Metroidvania predecessor The Messenger

The DLC is finally in active production

Sea of Stars
Sea of Stars' developer Sabotage Studio has said its forthcoming DLC will be "mysterious and wacky."

Back last year, after Sea of Stars had launched to rave reviews and millions of players, we knew Sabotage Studio had DLC for the RPG in the pipeline. Now, we know the DLC for Sea of Stars is finally in active production at the studio, and according to the tweet below, it'll be "mysterious and wacky."

There aren't any other details for the DLC right now, but it's still interesting to know the development timeline for the DLC. A lot of people might have assumed work on the post-launch stuff would start before Sea of Stars even shipped, but this isn't the case - Sabotage instead put all development for the DLC off until after launch.

We also don't know what the DLC might entail, aside from the teaser. We do know, however, that the DLC will link up to The Messenger, which Sea of Stars is quietly a prequel to. If you haven't already played Sabotage's Metroidvania-like side-scrolling game, we'd highly recommend picking it up while you wait for the new DLC to eventually roll around.

Sea of Stars obviously already links up to The Messenger by itself. We won't spoil any story details here, but there are characters in the RPG that go on to be big players in the Metroidvania game, and change over the course of the newer game. Perhaps we'll be seeing some of these characters again in the new DLC, to flesh out their backstories even more.

Chrono Trigger's creators recently showered Sea of Stars with praise, which had to be great news for the indie RPG's developers. Sabotage's game is a very clear homage to the RPGs of old, and ground-breaking developers like Yuji Horii and Hironobu Sakaguchi said the team of indie devs had done a "great job" in nailing the pixelated visuals.

