John Wick producers made two key requests to the creators of spin-off The Continental

The world of John Wick is returning this fall with The Continental, a prequel TV show that will focus on a young Winston. The future New York hotel manager is played by Ian McShane in the movies, but in the series, Colin Woodell steps in to portray the character.

The show will also deepen our understanding of the world of Wick, as director Albert Hughes tells the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, August 17.

Two asks from the John Wick producers, says Hughes, were for The Continental to be "more grounded and gritty, and [for it to explore] more of the mythology." That includes probing the Bowery and the associated network of underworld spies presided over by Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King in the movies.

The series also tells how Winston forged his relationship with loyal concierge Charon (the late, great Lance Reddick in the films, and played here by Ayomide Adegun), and introduces a younger Uncle Charlie (Peter Greene), who fans will know as the cleaner from the films (played by David Patrick Kelly). You can see an exclusive image of Woodell's Winston and Adegun's Charon above, (literally) in a tight spot with guns drawn.

But there are new characters, including Mel Gibson's villainous Cormac, to get to know, too. There's cop Mayhew (Jeremy Bobb) and his subordinate, K.D. (Mishel Prada). Winston's hotel-heist team includes siblings Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour) and Lou (Jessica Allain). And then there's Winston’s estranged brother, Frankie, played by Ben Robson.

The Continental debuts its first episode on Peacock in the US and Prime Video internationally this September, with two more episodes to follow weekly.

