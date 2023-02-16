John Wick gets himself a gun and goes to war in new trailer for John Wick 4

The final trailer for John Wick 4 has arrived.

Directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees the titular assassin take his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, gives us a closer look at Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, and Rina Sawayama as Akira. A radio DJ dedicates a song to John, which just so happens to be a remix of "Woke Up This Morning" by Alabama 8, aka the theme song for popular HBO drama The Sopranos. The lyrics "Woke up this morning / Got yourself a gun" play over intense scenes of action, explosions, and blood splatter.

The returning cast also includes Lawrence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Ian McShane as Winston.

Reeves is set to reprise his role yet again in Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas that takes place in the same cinematic universe. A limited prequel series, dubbed The Continental, is also set to debut on Prime Video sometime this year.

John Wick 4 arrives in theaters in the United States on March 24, 2023. Production has yet to begin on John Wick 5. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming moviesin 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of confirmed movie release dates.