The first look at Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 is here, and it sees the titular assassin surrounded by candles. The new image comes after a promotional picture from the upcoming fourquel was spotted at CinemaCon.

The picture, which you can see below, shows Wick in some moody dark lighting, looking typically pensive. Nothing much can be gleaned about the fourth movie from the mysterious image, but it will clearly include candles – lots of candles.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The movie is reportedly titled John Wick 4: Hagakure, which is the name of a book by the samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo. It translates to 'hidden by the leaves,' and the book, a warrior's guide, is famous for the phrase "the way of the warrior is death."

While a trailer hasn't yet been released to the public, footage did screen at Cinema Con, which showed Wick wielding nunchucks, riding a horse through the desert, and punching a wooden post until his knuckles bleed.

"We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer," director Chad Stahelski has said of John Wick 4. "That's where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward."

Along with Reeves, the film will also see the return of Lawrence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Ian McShane as Winston. Newcomers to the cast include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

John Wick 4 arrives next March 24, 2023. Until then, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything this year has in store for us.