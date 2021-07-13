John Wick 4 adds Marko Zaror as one of the hitman's enemies

Much like its roster of action stars, the cast of John Wick 4 continues to beef up as franchise newcomer Marko Zaror is in talks to board the sequel. The Chilean stuntman joins the third entry in the hitman series as one of Wick's "main pursuers", as per Deadline's report.

Zaror made a name for himself on screen in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, where he played Zolo, an undead Aztec warrior demon who trained in hell. Prior to this recurring role he broke into Hollywood scoring work as Dwayne Johnson's stunt double in the 2010 film The Rundown. Robert Rodriguez penned a role for him in Machete Kills, where he appears as Mel Gibson's genetically-engineered super soldiers.

His martial arts skills and subsequent action roles make him a solid fit for John Wick 4, which will find Zaror reunite with B-movie action legend Scott Adkins, whom he starred alongside in Undisputed III and Savage Dog.

The rest of the stacked cast includes Donnie Yen as an old pal of Wick's and Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama , Bill Skarsgard , and Hiroyuki Sanada , in as-yet undisclosed roles. What's perhaps most surprising about the stream of casting announcements is the lack of A-listers outside of leading man Keanu Reeves. Director Chad Stahelski is clearly making a concerted effort to furnish the supporting roster of characters with a wide-range of acting talent.

With filming kicking off last month , story details are on lockdown with the exception of a few sparse details. While it's dubbed a " globe-trotting " affair, the sequel won't be about tourist traps and culture vultures, but continue Wick's journey as he narrowly avoids a slew of assassins on his tail. Probably. As we said, plot details remain under wraps but c'mon, this is a John Wick movie; it's all about the ass-kickin' action.