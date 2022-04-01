Jim Carrey says he'll "probably" retire from acting after Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Jim Carrey has revealed that he will "probably" retire from acting very soon.

The actor – whose 40-year career has seen him front movies such as The Mask, Ace Ventura, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Grinch – is currently doing the rounds promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

During a recent interview, he was asked about his future in the ever-expanding franchise, and what he will be working on immediately after the animated sequel, which prompted him to admit that he's "fairly serious" about packing it all in.

"It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," Carrey explained to Access Hollywood. "I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

Before appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020, Carrey had a four-year break after 2016's True Crimes and The Bad Batch, so he's no stranger to stepping away from the camera for a little while. Though it sounds like he's looking to do so for good this time around.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey reprises the role of Dr. Ivo 'Eggman' Robotnik, the titular hero's arch-nemesis. The film itself sees speedster Sonic (Ben Schwartz) team up with anthropomorphic alien fox Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessy) to stop Robotnik, and his new ally Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), from getting their hands on the Master Emerald, a mystical gem imbued with enormous power.

James Marsden is also back as Sonic's human pal Tom, while Tika Sumpter and Lee Majdoub return as Tom's partner Maddie and Robotnik's sidekick Agent Stone, respectively.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is in UK cinemas now. It is set to release in the US on April 8.


