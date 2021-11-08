Jason Statham and The Raid's Iko Uwais are ready to fight in new The Expendables 4 set photos

Jason Statham has shared new photos from the set of The Expendables 4 featuring The Raid star Iko Uwais.

"A real honour to spend some screen time with the incredibly talented [Iko Uwais]," Statham captioned his Instagram post. "A true master of his game and a powerhouse of speed and skills that take a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for all that you do brother."

Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) leads the Expendables, and the group's missions have included overthrowing a Latin American dictator, seeking revenge against a rival mercenary, and dealing with a ruthless arms dealer. The fourth movie will see Statham's character Lee Christmas alongside Barney Ross, the duo facing off against Uwais' villain, a former military officer-turned-arms dealer with his own private army.

Stallone also directed the first movie and co-wrote the previous three movies – this time around, Need for Speed helmer Scott Waugh is in the director's chair, and Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly penned the script.

The first Expendables movie came out in 2010, with sequels following in 2012 and 2014. All three movies starred Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture alongside Stallone, and the series has also featured appearances from big names like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Harrison Ford. The Expendables 4 will see Megan Fox, Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), and Tony Jaa join the cast.