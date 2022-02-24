Jared Leto has another new accent in the trailer for Apple's WeCrashed

The first full length trailer for Apple TV Plus's WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, is here – and it sees Leto with another fun accent.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Leto plays Adam Neumann, the onetime CEO of WeWork, while Anne Hathaway plays his wife Rebekah Neumann. The series is based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, and is coming to the streamer this March.

Apple's synopsis for the series reads: "WeCrashed is inspired by actual events – and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?"

Along with Leto and Hathaway, O-T Fagbenle, America Ferrera, and Kyle Marvin star in the series, which is written, executive produced, and showrun by Eisenberg and Crevello. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra direct and executive produce, and Hathaway and Leto also serve as executive producers.

Leto recently starred in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, which saw the actor use quite the accent. He played Paolo Gucci in the movie, and earned himself Critics' Choice and SAG nominations – but missed out on an Oscar nod. In fact, House of Gucci only received one nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and was one of the award's surprise snubs.

Along with House of Gucci and WeCrashed, Leto can also be seen in the upcoming Marvel and Sony superhero movie Morbius.

WeCrashed debuts with three episodes this March 18, with new episodes dropping weekly after that. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.