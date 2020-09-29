Jackbox Party Pack 7 is coming this October with five new party games to play with your pals

Jackbox Games is releasing five new party games with the latest Jackbox Party Pack 7, which is set to launch on October 15.

A new trailer just dropped for the seventh pack in the Jackbox Party lineup, introducing more fun-filled friendship-testing games you can play with your pals. Quiplash returns in a new "say-anything threequel" installment, Quiplash 3. As you may already know if you've tucked into previous Jackbox Party packs or played the standalone game, Quiplash lets you attempt to prove you're the wittiest of them all by trying to come up with the best responses to some rather weird and out there prompts, and everyone votes for their favourite.

Next up we get a look at The Devils and the Details, which is described as a "collaborative chaos game" for three to eight players. You're a family of devils working together to survive in suburbia, what could go wrong? It sounds like just the kind of quirky game you'd expect to find in a Jackbox Party Pack. From washing dishes to cleaning a toilet, The Devils and the Details will test your ability to "handle the daily torture of human life"... sounds like quite a party game, doesn't it?

We also get some more drawing antics in the new Champ'd Up game, where you can sketch out absurd characters that battle over unusual titles. Then there's Talking Points, an "on-the-spot public speaking game" where players have to give a speech in response to whatever picture slides appear. From the sounds of it, it's going to test your improvisational skills in the best way possible.

And finally, Blather Round is a guessing game where you describe your secret prompt with very limited vocabulary in the hopes that another player will be able to guess what pop culture thing you're talking about.

Jackbox Games released a handy guide a while ago with a rundown of how to play with friends and family remotely. The new pack is set to release on all major digital platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

