An unexpected Tom Cruise movie has topped Netflix

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, the follow-up to Tom Cruise's 2012 actioner, has topped Netflix's worldwide movie chart. Subscribers are clearly in the mood for some high-octane thrills, too, as its predecessor is currently coming in as the fourth most-watched title on the platform.

According to FlixPatrol, The Grinch, the animation featuring the voice talents of Rashida Jones and Benedict Cumberbatch is number two, while the Adam Sandler-starring comedy drama You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is number three.

Based on Lee Child's 2013 novel Never Go Back, Jack Reacher 2 sees the eponymous ex-investigator set out to prove the innocence of Major Susan Turner (Marvel star Cobie Smulders), who has been accused of treason. During the mission, Reacher stumbles across a shocking conspiracy. Patrick Heusinger, Aldis Hodge, Danika Yarosh, Holt McCallany, and Robert Knepper round out the supporting cast.

Upon its release in 2016, it grossed $162 million at the worldwide box office and received mixed reviews from critics, who praised Cruise's performance and the film's stunts, but criticized the plot.

The movie's appearance on the streamer has prompted a bit of a lovefest on social media, from those who are enjoying a rewatch or those simply discovering it for the first time thanks to Netflix.

"'Strong guys don't hurt you. The weak guys do that. Strong guys always have a little sister or they want one. I don't know why but that's how it is.' - Samantha from Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. I love this dialogue so much," one fan wrote on Twitter recently.

"Jack Reacher: Never go back. A 10/10," said another.

For more, check out our list of the best Netflix action movies for some viewing inspiration.