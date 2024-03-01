Jack O'Connell is open to playing Bond: "It's not something I'm going to turn my nose up at"

Ever since Daniel Craig hung up his tuxedo with No Time To Die, speculation about the next James Bond has been running rampant.

One of the names often included in the conversation is Back to Black star Jack O'Connell. As he tells Total Film in our new issue, out now and featuring Road House on the cover, it's a role he'd consider.

"I mean, listen, if something like that comes my way, sure. I'd just treat it the same way: I'd read it, see who's directing. Do they want me? Cool. Let's chat. Is the script belting? Then cool. OK, let's definitely chat," he says. "It's not something I'm going to turn my nose up at. I'm sure there's a long, long list. I'm sure that list is highly competitive, and I'm sure that there are some phenomenal actors being considered for it. If I'm somewhere along that list – brilliant. That, in itself, is an achievement. But, again, a lot of that stuff – as you find with quite a lot in this industry – is out of my hands. You just roll with the punches."

O'Connell can soon be seen in Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, playing Blake Fielder-Civil opposite Marisa Abela's Winehouse. You can see an exclusive picture of the duo below, which depicts their wedding day.

(Image credit: StudioCanal/Focus Features)

Back to Black is released on April 12. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film, on sale now.

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Prime Video/Amazon MGM Studios/Total Film)

