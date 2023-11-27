I've tested all the latest Nvidia GPUs, and I'd jump on this Cyber Monday RTX 4070 deal before anything else

I check all GPU prices regularly, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and I think this ZOTAC Cyber Monday deal is actually worth your time. Most GPU offers didn't quite strike the way I wanted them too this year, especially when it comes to the upper end of the Lovelace scale. Nevertheless, if I was building a mid-range PC for a pal or family member, I'd likely end up going for this 1440p option, as it speaks more to me as a good balance between price and specs compared to anything else.

To find the Cyber Monday GPU deal in question, you'll want to scoot over to Newegg. Once there, you'll find that the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge is down from $514.99 to $549.99, thanks to a modest $35 discount. However, as I said above, I've been waiting graphics card prices all year, and while the retailer is saying it was $550, it normally actually sits at pretty steady at $599. That makes sense given that's the card's MSRP, and we're not even talking about a Founders Edition model here.

As for performance, out of all Nvidia's new gen RTX 4000 cards, I feel like the RTX 4070 has the potential to appeal to budget gamers and premium players alike. Don't get me wrong, if it's 4K with no compromise you're after, you'll have to bite the bullet and go with something closer to a grand.

Yet, Nvidia's middle ground contender can actually open the door to UHD gameplay using tricks like DLSS 3.5, and the AD104 chip within is just a scaled down version of what's in the full fat RTX 4070 Ti. That means it can boost fps surprisingly well in the latest games if you go about it the right way, with AI upscaling and Frame Generation serving as way to play modern games at 4K for less.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge | $549.99 $514.99 at Newegg

Save $35 - You can now grab the RTX 4070 for less than MSRP and at a record low price, but this Newegg Cyber Monday deal is actually better than it looks. Normally, you'll find this same card over at Amazon for $599, and most other models rarely dip past that mark.



Buy it if: ✅ You want reliable 1440p performance

✅ You'd like to dabble with 4K and DLSS 3.5

✅ You've got a QHD monitor Don't buy it if: ❌ You want true 4K performance

❌ You'd rather opt for something budget Price check: Amazon OOS | Best Buy OOS

Should you buy an RTX 4070?

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards for mid-range PCs, providing reliable 1440p visuals without having to dial back settings to low. Of course, that statement applies to the latest games, so if you're working your way through a back catalogue, you'll likely be able to run a chunk of your Steam library at at 4K, and you won't even have to activate DLSS 3.5. Not that I'd advise shunning the AI toolkit, as it'll ultimately provide you with higher frame rates without any visual difference.

If you're specifically wondering whether to buy this specific ZOTAC RTX 4070, I'd say it's worth jumping on before it potentially vanishes. The GPU maker often seems to be the first to dip its model prices lower, as the company previously reduced the RTX 4080 to under $1,000. However, reduced models then tend to dry up shortly after being on offer, meaning you'll then have to opt for a more expensive option by another brand.

Simply put, if you're in the market for a new gen GPU, or you're building a mid-range PC from scratch, I'd go for this graphic card before many others. Looking for something that's either budget or a proper 4K powerhouse? You'll find some alternatives below that target different specs, and we'll keep you updated with all the latest offers over at our Cyber Monday deals for gamers live hub. We're heading into the final stint of the seasonal sale, so if you haven't picked up any bargains yet, you might want to have a wee browse.

Looking for ready baked systems? Check out Cyber Monday gaming PC deals for rig discounts. We're also rounding up Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for all you on the go gamers out there.