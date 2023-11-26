Cyber Monday deals for gamers LIVE: the best sales across PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as they happen

Cyber Monday deals are kicking off this weekend, and while we're still in the crossover between next week's discounts and last week's sale there are plenty of savings on the shelves right now. Across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC you'll find record low prices, bundle offers, and even some particularly rare savings on new releases up for grabs right now.

We've played this game for years now, so we know when Cyber Monday deals are worth buying and when they're best left forgotten. We're bringing you all the biggest discounts that are actually worth your time just below, with live coverage of the full event starting today at the bottom of the page.

That means you can head straight to the biggest offers on the web right now, or join us for the ride as we bring you all the savings we find along the way and our top tips for getting the most out of this year's sale.

Editor's Picks: The best Cyber Monday deals for gamers

1. PS5 Slim | Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 | $569.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $69.99 - Best Buy has the new PS5 Slim model in stock with a free copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Don't fancy the new COD? You can also pick up this bundle with Spider-Man 2 instead.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a smaller console

✅ You don't mind subbing in a stand yourself

✅ You need a disk drive



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer the old console



Price Check: Walmart: $499 | Amazon: OOS



2. Xbox Series X | Diablo IV | $559.99 $439 at Walmart

Save $120 - You're getting a free copy of Diablo IV with your Xbox Series X at Walmart right now, with a $60 discount on the $499 console. That's $120 in savings all together.



Buy it if:

✅ You need that disk drive

✅ You want the full next generation power

✅ You're a Diablo fan



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to spend as little as possible on an Xbox



Price Check: Best Buy: $449.99 | Amazon: OOS



3. Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. edition) | Super Smash Bros. | 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership | $349.99 at Walmart

This is the best value Nintendo Switch OLED we've seen yet, sending you home with a free copy of Super Smash Bros. and three months of Switch Online thrown in.



Buy it if:

✅ You mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You're a Smash Bros. fan

✅ You don't want to wait for a new console next year



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to mostly play in docked mode



Price Check: Best Buy: $349.99



4. Asus ROG Ally | $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Asus ROG Ally is still available for just $599.99 at Best Buy. We certainly weren't expecting to see an offer like this in 2023, so it's one of our favorite Cyber Monday deals so far.



Buy it if:

✅ You prefer to play with a controller

✅ You can play plugged in most of the time

✅ You want to play as many games as possible



Don't buy it if:

❌ You only play Steam games



Price Check: Walmart: OOS | Amazon: OOS



The best Cyber Monday deals for PS5 players

DualSense Wireless Controller | $69.99 $49 at Amazon

Save $20 - You'll find the official PS5 controller at its lowest ever price at Amazon this Cyber Monday. This is the return of a sales price we only ever see during major events, though stock does tend to move fast once that $20 discount is applied. Buy it if: ✅ You want haptic feedback and trigger resistance

✅ You need to replace a launch model DualSense

✅ You aren't interested in the DualSense Edge Don't buy it if: ❌ You play multiplayer games and you can afford a pro controller Price check: Best Buy $49 | Walmart: $49



PS Plus wallet Funds | Up to 10% off at Amazon

$30, $70 and $110 PS Plus Wallet codes are discounted at Amazon right now. You can double it up with extra PS Plus discounts on the PS Store as well. Buy it if: ✅ You want to save even more on your PS Plus

✅ You download digital games Don't buy it if: ❌ There's nothing interesting for you on PS Plus



Spider-Man Miles Morales | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy has Miles' adventure down to just under $20 this Cyber Monday - that's excellent for anyone diving into the earlier release before taking on Spider-Man 2. Buy it if: ✅ You're waiting for a Spider-Man 2 discount

✅ You enjoyed the first game

✅ You don't want to sink countless hours in Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting a game size like the original game Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: $20



Assassin's Creed: Mirage | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy is serving up Assassin's Creed Mirage for just $39.99 right now, a full $20 off the $59.99 MSRP. That's impressive considering other retailers can't keep up yet. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed AC before Syndicate

✅ You prefer a more streamlined game world

✅ You don't mind a shorter game Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the open worlds of Odyssey and Origins Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Walmart: $40

Hogwarts Legacy | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You can grab Hogwarts Legacy for just $39.99 at Best Buy this week. That means you're saving $30 and grabbing the Warner Bros. blockbuster for the lowest price we've seen yet. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Harry Potter fan

✅ You're bored of gunplay combat

✅ You haven't played many open world games before Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a Harry Potter fan Price Check: Amazon: OO S | Walmart: $40



BackBone One PlayStation Edition | $99 $69 at Walmart

Save $31 - This is the cheapest price we've seen on the mobile controller - and much better than waiting for the Portal to come back. The BackBone One uses your phone to offer up Sony licensed remote play for just $69 this week. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to spend $200 on a PS Portal

✅ You want extra controls for other mobile games

✅ You have an iPhone Don't buy it if: ❌ You have an Android (that edition is separate) Price Check: Best Buy: $69.99 | Amazon: $69.99



The best Cyber Monday deals for Xbox players

Xbox Series S (512GB) | 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $95 - Best Buy is offering both a $50 discount and three months of Game Pass Ultimate in its Cyber Monday deals this week. That means you're getting $44.99 worth of subscriptions included in the already discounted price of $249.99. Buy it if: ✅ You want a simple Game Pass machine

✅ You don't need the best specs

✅ You don't need a disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You need 4K resolution Price Check: Walmart: $249.99 (no Game Pass) | Amazon: $249.99



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | Mystery Starfield Collectable | $44.99 at Best Buy

Fans can grab some free Starfield merch with their Game

Pass Ultimate subscription at Best Buy right now. That's the regular price of a three month subscription, but we generally only see these subscriptions going for $39.99 when on sale these days anyway. Buy it if: ✅ The Game Pass library suits your playstyle

✅ You enjoyed Starfield

✅ You want to top up your membership months Don't buy it if: ❌ There's nothing you want to play on Game Pass Price Check: Amazon: $44.99 (no stickers) | Walmart: OOS



Xbox $50 gift card | $50 $45 at Walmart

Save $5 - Xbox fans can get their hands on some free cash at Walmart right now, with this $50 gift card reduced to just $45. Buy it if: ✅ You're already buying something on the Xbox store

✅ You're buying a gift Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't download games Price Check: Best Buy: $50



The best Cyber Monday deals for Nintendo Switch players

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch Online | $299 at Amazon

Save $67.98 - This offer has been on the shelves for a few weeks now, but it's generally only reserved for the holidays. You're getting a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three month Switch Online subscription included with the Switch right now. Buy it if: ✅ You will mostly play in docked mode

✅ You haven't played the Switch library yet Don't buy it if: ❌ You will mostly play in handheld mode Price Check: Best Buy: $299.99 | Walmart: $357.98