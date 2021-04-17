It's official: Sony's PS5 is now the "fastest-selling console in US history"

Sony's PS5 console is now officially the fastest-selling console in US history.

As reported by games industry analysts NPD Group (thanks, Eurogamer ), Sony's latest console tops the charts in terms of both units sold and "dollar sales" since its release five months ago.

US NPD HW - PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market).April 16, 2021 See more

That doesn't mean people don't still love Nintendo Switch, though. Nintendo's latest system was " the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars during the month of March", and "in the first quarter, Nintendo Switch was the unit sales leader while PlayStation 5 ranked first in hardware dollar sales".

Sony also led with accessories sales, with the PS5 DualSense controller being the leading accessory in dollar sales for March and the first quarter of 2021.

ICYMI, the recent PS5 firmware update reportedly adjusts the PS5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback when playing PS4 games .

"While all the focus for the past 2 days has been the new PS5 software update, it looks like Sony actually snuck in some tweaks to the controller with its firmware update as well," a Redditor recently explained.

"It’s changed the way the DualSense vibrates when playing PS4 games, something that was always significantly weak for some reason. The haptic feedback now more closely emulates the feeling of those DualShock 4 rumble motors."

The PS5 update went live earlier this week, enabling extended storage for the console and One-Touch Play, which turns your TV on when you turn the PS5 on. The update also gave players the ability to see their controller's battery percentage while charging, and 120 HZ support for "some" 1080p/120 Hz PC monitors, which allows for 120fps gameplay. Sony did not mention adjustments to DualSense haptic feedback at the time, which is why players have been so confused.