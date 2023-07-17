It's official - Moon Knight is gonna die

Marc Spector and his alters have been Moon Knight since the character's introduction in 1975's Werewolf By Night #32, but now it seems that's about to change with 'The Last Days of Moon Knight,' a new story arc launching later this year which is teasing the death of Marc Spector and the rise of a new Moon Knight.

The story was previously teased with the tagline "Knightfall," with an implication that current creative team Jed MacKay and Allesandro Capuccio may end their run on the title. However, as it turns out, it's not MacKay and Capuccio who are moving on from Moon Knight, but Marc Spector, who will apparently be killed, to be replaced by a new Fist of Khonshu.

And yes, Marvel is explicitly saying this is the "death of Moon Knight."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"'The Last Days of Moon Knight' will see Moon Knight in a deadly race to intercept the Black Spectre before his apocalyptic schemes bear fruit - but the clock is ticking, and a city hangs in the balance. And when the dust settles, a new vengeance will be born," reads Marvel's official announcement.

MacKay has been writing Moon Knight since early 2022, establishing Marc Spector's Midnight Mission, a place for those who need help to find what they're looking for under his protection. Now, it seems Moon Knight is about to go to war with his old foe the Black Spectre, who recently returned.

"Almost all the pieces are now on the board - on one side, Moon Knight and his allies in the Midnight Mission, and on the other, the Black Spectre, his creatures, and his plan for New York,” MacKay explains in the announcement.

"We've been building towards this confrontation since #19, and starting with Moon Knight #28, Moon Knight and the Black Spectre go to war. It's not just a question of victory, but survival itself. The Midnight Mission is already cloaked in the black of mourning..."

Interestingly enough, July 19's Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1 is about to send Marc Spector to the underworld - could there be a connection?

Moon Knight #28 goes on sale October 18 with a cover from Steven Segovia, seen above.

