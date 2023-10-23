It took just three days for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to become one of the biggest physical PS5 launches of the year

Despite being released just three days ago, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has already managed to become the fourth-highest physical release in the UK.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring on Twitter, Insomniac's Spider-Man sequel has already performed very well. Digital data is still yet to be revealed but, at the time of writing, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the fourth biggest physical release of 2023 in the UK, behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, EA Sports FC, and Hogwarts Legacy. Dring also reveals that the PS5 exclusive beat Super Mario Bros. Wonder to the top spot to become the UK's best-selling game of the week.

Interestingly, Dring's tweet also says that Marvel's Spider-Man 2's physical launch sales are 20% lower than what God of War: Ragnarok managed to get around the same time last year. The sales figures also show that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is "significantly down" compared to the first Insomanic Spider-Man game, but this is likely due to an increase in digital game sales compared to back in 2018. As Dring has said: "It isn’t possible to draw any conclusions until the download data is in."

In our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review , we called the Spidey sequel "quite simply the best superhero game yet" and gave it a glowing five out of five stars - praising its gorgeous visuals, vibrant New York City setting, and fun combat and traversal. So it's no surprise that it's only taken three days for the game to get close to catching up to the likes of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy. We'll have to wait and see exactly how well it's sold in the UK once the digital data has been released.