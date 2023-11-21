It looks like World of Warcraft is teaming up with one of our favorite roguelikes for a new mode

World of Warcraft is the king of MMOs, and if a datamine is to be believed, it's adding a game mode inspired by the king of roguelikes, Vampire Survivors.

These whisperings stem from Wowhead, which unearthed evidence of a Vampire Survivors game mode being added in Patch 10.2.5. The WoW Scenescript database file, which Wowhead notes is "commonly used for various minigames and cutscenes within WoW," contains two new entries that seemingly point to some sort of crossover with the acclaimed indie roguelike.

The first reads, "10.2.5 - Vampire Survivors Mode - Game Mode - Client Scene (OJF)", while the second says, "10.2.5 - Vampire Survivor Mode - Data – Creatures."

Granted, this gives us very little to go on, but it certainly leaves things wide open for some good old speculation. The most likely case is that it will be some Vampire Survivors-themed minigame within World of Warcraft similar to its Plants vs Zombies-esque minigame Peaceblooms vs Ghouls. Perhaps you'll be given weapons and powerups and pitted against a near-endless horde of enemies with suitably gothic-themed rewards if you can go the distance.

World of Warcraft fans have plenty to look forward to in the future, as BlizzCon 2023 brought with it news of no less than three expansions. Titled The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan, these all come under the banner of the Worldsoul Saga and are being developed simultaneously.

As for Vampire Survivors, the bullet hell indie is getting a brand new game mode after its developer Poncle "discovered a hot new gaming trend called 'having a story.'"

