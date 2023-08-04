It looks like Harry Potter is getting another Lego game

Hogwarts Legacy went down a storm when it was released earlier this year, and if that's left you hungry for more virtual adventures set in the Wizard World, you might be in luck, as a teaser for a new Harry Potter game has seemingly been accidentally unveiled.

That's according to VGC, which was sent an image of a Lego Harry Potter teaser after it popped up on the Warner Bros South Africa Instagram page before being swiftly removed. The image shows a Lego Minifigure of Harry Potter as well as the logo for famed Lego game developer TT Games. Interestingly, the date August 25, 2023, also appears. This falls right in the middle of Gamescom, suggesting that all could be revealed at the big event in Cologne later this month.

TT Games' most recent title, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, took players on a journey through all nine Star Wars movies, and rumours have long been circulating that suggest it's got the same thing in mind for the Harry Potter universe, which could very well be related to the recent leak.

This, of course, wouldn't be the first brick-based adventure for The Boy Who Lived. Lego Harry Potter: Years 1–4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5–7 were launched in 2010 and 2011 respectively, and were bundled together as part of the Harry Potter Collection, released on PS4 in 2016 and two years later on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Neither Warner Bros nor TT Games has issued a response regarding the teaser, so it's best to take it with a pinch of salt for the time being. That being said, if you're a Potter fan, you might want to keep your eyes peeled on August 25, just in case.

If the rumoured new Lego Harry Potter game does end up being anything like TT's latest blocky take on Star Wars, then we're in for a treat. In our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review, we said: "A breathtakingly expansive and authentic recreation of the core Star Wars universe in LEGO. Its gameplay is predictably simplistic at times, but literally everything else is stellar. At last, THIS is the droid you are looking for."

