Invincible creator addresses the season 2 finale's surprise Fortnite crossover and the legally distinct Spider-Man parody: "I'm pretty sure Marvel found out about it today"

After a mid-season pause, Invincible season 2 has finally wrapped up – and a lot happened in the finale.

Where we do start? Well, Mark wields the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle at one point – and then we meet Agent Spider who isn't Spider-Man but is technically also absolutely Spider-Man (and is voiced by Spectacular Spider-Man himself, Josh Keaton). There's also a caped crusader that sorta-kinda looks like Batman, and some zombies a la The Walking Dead (which was also created by Invincible helmer Robert Kirkman).

"There might be some similarities, but I think Josh’s nuanced performance as Agent Spider is completely different than the way he played Spider-Man in 'Spectacular Spider-Man.' But who knows? My opinion may be somewhat biased," Kirkman told Variety. "I’m pretty sure Marvel found out about it today. So, we didn’t call any Marvel lawyers or anything. No, that was Amazon’s legal department’s job to make sure that Marvel didn’t need to know."

And as for that Fortnite 'cameo,' Kirkman says Epic Games was completely on board.

"It's the actual model for the Dragon’s Breath sniper rifle. That was all referenced and approved and seemed like a fun nod since he’s in the Fortnite game. Maybe Angstrom sent him there and everything in the game is canon and he’s coming out with a gun. That seemed like a fun, official Easter egg we could do," Kirkman explained. "It was kind of an organic thing that happened because we were talking about Invincible being in the game at the same time as I was writing the episode."

The Guardians of the Globe set, which consists of Mark Grayson aka Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man, was first released in Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG. The Back Blings include a Burger Mart Bag, The Immortal's Head, Omni-Man's Emblem Cape, and Atom Eve's Emblem Cape; and Reaniman Arm, Subatomic Swords, War Woman's Mace as available Pickaxes (and maybe I spent thousands of V-Bucks on a bundle because I really wanted the Fastest Fastball emote, okay).

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.