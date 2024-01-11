Intel is already a step ahead with Arc graphics cards, and that pleases me

We already know a second generation of Intel Arc graphics cards is coming, and a new CES 2024 interview suggests the tech giant is actually a step ahead. While a successor to the current ‘Alchemist’ line-up, dubbed ‘Battlemage’, is scheduled to arrive at some point in 2024, there’s a chance we’ll see an additional new wave of GPUs emerge soon after. As someone who hoped the blue team would properly disrupt the scene last year I’m excited at this prospect, and the extra competition could be the kick that AMD and Nvidia need.

The Intel Arc A770 is arguably one of the best graphics card options right now in terms of value, but the Alchemist line-up sticks to entry level. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as the scene is pretty top heavy when it comes to mid-range and high end GPUs, especially with new gen Nvidia shenanigans. However, Intel clearly has a battleplan, and if things go right, we may eventually end up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 challenger, or at least a premium 4K contender that boasts better value for money.

Intel Fellow Tom Petersen provided an idea of what the company is cooking up in terms of graphics cards during a sit down chat with PC World at CES 2024. Touching on the next generation of GPUs, the ex Nvidia director says that “30% of our engineers are working on Battlemage,” but clarifies that those efforts are focusing on software. That’s down to the fact that, according to Petersen, “the hardware group is on the next thing.”

Naturally, Petersen reiterates that he can’t properly delve into Battlemage, or the so-called “next thing” up Intel’s graphics sleeve. Still, if things stay on track, it should mean we’ll also see the company’s Celestial architecture show up in the not so distant future. The fact that Battlemage is already at the silicon stage, and the team is apparently working on the driver side of things, is also a promising sign, as it means the company will potentially avoid the teething problems experienced the first time around with Alchemist.

As for the current roadmap, previous leaks by RedGamingTech suggest that Battlemage could start to roll out in Q2 2024, starting with the beefier cards. That’s not to say we’ll end up with anything that can take on the RTX 4090 this year, as the next cards will seemingly tap out at 225W. That said, if Celestial is set to show up at the start of 2025, we may end up with something with even more oomph, providing the company with access to the premium GPU ring.

So, why am I so excited? Well, Intel has established a track record for setting competitive MSRPs and offering as much “bang for buck” as possible. At the moment, that’s not going to matter to those of you looking to boost fps as high as possible at 4K, but that might all change if an alternative to premium AMD and Nvidia GPUs arrives for much less. We’re already seeing both parties gear up for that scenario, as you can now grab an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super for less than the original card, and AMD has made sure to cover all its mid-range bases with Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 options.

Simply put, things could get real interesting in 2024 if everything pans out for Intel, and I’m keen to see what the company can achieve.

