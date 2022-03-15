Intel Arc Alchemist gaming laptop line to launch on March 30 after announcement

Intel has confirmed that it's holding an Arc Alchemist event on March 30, which will give people their first official look at the manufacturer's run of the gaming laptop graphics card line.

Lisa Pearce, Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group, took to Intel's community forums to confirm the launch date for Intel Arc Alchemist mobile discrete GPUs, stating: "It has been an incredible journey, and we are excited to begin launching our mobile family of Intel Arc A-series GPUs on March 30th and showcasing key technologies, like Intel® Deep Link, XeSS and more."

The forum posts have also confirmed that the Intel Arc A370M is the first of the Alchemist line to be featured in upcoming gaming laptops. This is consistent with leaked configurations as stated by the likes of Wccftech, and now Intel's own official performance benchmarks. Pearce has stated that the A370M is aiming for fairly respectable figures for a mid-range mobile gaming GPU: "For example, we will publish the number of games playable at 1080p or 1440p resolution across medium or high-quality settings."

#IntelArc graphics marks a new stage of the game. Join us on March 30 to get a first look at our newest discrete graphics for laptops.

The performance disclosure for the system referenced in Intel's forums gives us a rough idea of what to expect from the A370M. Aside from the mobile GPU, the test system was also running an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and 32GB 4800Mhz RAM. Intel claims that the performance quota is based on Metro Exodus at Medium settings in 1080p with DirectX12 support.

First uncovered by Videocardz, the Intel Arc A370M was reported to be an entry-level GPU with 4GB GDDR6 memory running at 14 Gbps with a 64-bit memory bus. This roughly equates its power level to that of an RTX 3050 laptop or AMD equivalent, such as that we've seen from the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT from earlier in the year.

Intel Arc Alchemist is set to be the first of the processor manufacturer's foray into the contested best graphics card market, with codename Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid coming later down the line.

We'll be bringing you more about everything we know on the Intel Arc Alchemist nearer to the launch dates for both mobile and desktop models as it comes.

