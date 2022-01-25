Where to buy Radeon RX 6500 XT - find stock here

If you're wanting to know where to buy RX 6500 XT, and you missed the launch event last week, then you're going to be in luck. Several UK and US retailers do have RX 6500 XT stock available for close to MSRP in limited quantities but it's not looking like units are going to last long.

The RX 6500 XT was released on January 19 with the goal of replacing popular budget cards used in many rigs to this day (such as the RX 550 and Nvidia equivalents) utilizing 4GB GDDR6 memory. While this GPU isn't exactly one of the best graphics cards for gaming, for those of you on a strict budget after a solid 1080p60 performer, it's a solid option if you know what you're getting into.

Check for Radeon RX 6500 XT stock (US): Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg | B&H Photo | Adorama | Walmart

Check for Radeon RX 6500 XT stock (UK): Ebuyer | Amazon | Overclockers UK | Currys | Box

The hardware may seem a little on the weaker side, however, the official benchmarks posted by AMD itself tell a more encouraging story. There is some solid performance being promised by the hardware company. Games such as Resident Evil Village, Halo Infinite, and Back 4 Blood benched with High settings at well above 60 FPS in 1080p.

We've seen representation of RX 6500 XT stock from the likes of all major partners, including Asus, MSI, PowerColor, ASRock, Gigabyte, and Sapphire so there are plenty of models still to choose from. Scroll down below for a few quick links on where to buy RX 6500 XT or find the full list of retailers in both the US and the UK to try your hand at.

Radeon RX 6500 XT: Find stock here

US:

UK:

(Image credit: Gigabyte / AMD)

RX 6500 XT price

AMD RX 6500 XT price carries a starting MSRP of $199 / £179, however, as is no AMD-made GPU this time around, the official launch price is more of a guideline for partners than a rule. Since the budget video card launched last week, we did indeed find graphics cards available at that price point, though, the listings available now are normally slightly higher than that.

Where to buy RX 6500 XT stock

Where to buy RX 6500 XT - US

Check Amazon

Amazon has a couple RX 6500 XT models available for competitive price points. There are not many listings, though, so if you're got your heart set on the world's largest online retailer then speed is paramount here.

Check Best Buy

Best Buy is currently out of any RX 6500 XT stock, though, we wouldn't be surprised to see more coming in as January comes to a close. This retailer has been one of the most reliable when it comes to AMD Radeon GPU restocks, so watch this space if you've had no luck above.

Check Walmart

Walmart isn't quite as consistent as other US retailers, though, it has covered new Radeon RX launches in the past, and continues to stock the current-gen. It's worth a shot for RX 6500 XT models.

Where to buy RX 6500 XT - UK

Check Ebuyer

Ebuyer has several RX 6500 XT GPUs available at their recommended retail prices so we advise checking here first for more options if you're interested in one. Be warned, though, RX 6500 XT stock doesn't last long here.

Check Overclockers UK

Overclockers UK has many RX 6500 XT partner cards available for RRP, and many more higher-end options up for pre-order right now if you're in the market for something different. We've found this retailer to be one of the best for restocks and fairer prices of AMD GPUs in the past, though it's currently unknown as to how long this surplus will hold out for.

Check Amazon

The UK's largest online retailer has a couple RX 6500 XT options available at decent rates. Keep in mind, however, that they have been vanishing quickly over the last week, so you'll have to be quick.

Check CCL Online

CCL Online is currently out of any RX 6500 XT stock at the moment, though, we're anticipating more could be coming back in soon based on its track record with other GPU launches over the past 12 months or so.

You can find more Radeon RX graphics cards inside the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops.