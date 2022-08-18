Jason Blum teases Insidious 5 with Patrick Wilson selfie

Insidious 5 is coming – and producer Jason Blum has shared a selfie with the movie's star and director Patrick Wilson to tease the upcoming horror sequel.

"That’s right. Insidious is happening," Blum captioned the photo, which he shared on Twitter. "And it’s going to be great. And you all are going to love it. Just get ready and give FNAF a rest for 2 seconds."

The Tweet's last sentence refers to the highly anticipated movie adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's, the survival horror game set in the family-run pizza restaurant Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, which Blum has been attached to produce since 2017. The movie rights to the game were purchased back in 2015, so the adaptation has been a long time coming.

As for Insidious 5, the movie is set 10 years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2 and sees Wilson return as Josh Lambert. This time around, his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is all grown up and he's heading east to drop him off at college. However, Dalton's dream of attending an idyllic, prestigious university soon becomes a nightmare when the demons from his past decide to return. Rose Byrne is also back as Josh's wife Renai.

Along with Blum, James Wan and Leigh Wannell are returning as producers for the new movie, while the screenplay was written by Halloween Kills scribe Scott Teems.

Insidious 5 is set to hit the big screen on July 7, 2023. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best upcoming horror movies on the way, as well as our guide to this year's most exciting movie release dates.